Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.50

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 26961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

