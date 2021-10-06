Investors Buy Large Volume of Nektar Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 524% compared to the average volume of 816 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,156. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.