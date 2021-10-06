Investors Purchase High Volume of Essential Properties Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,315% compared to the average daily volume of 26 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

