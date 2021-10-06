Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 4,136,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.