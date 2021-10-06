IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $103,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Tesla by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 56,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $782.75. 14,573,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

