IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.57. The company had a trading volume of 255,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $195.75 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.