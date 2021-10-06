IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,569 shares of company stock valued at $327,035,066 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.25. 2,456,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.