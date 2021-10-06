IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450,968 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,968 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 3,490,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

