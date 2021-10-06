iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.