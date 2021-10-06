iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. 1,137,700 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.