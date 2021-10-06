iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $114,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. 197,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.