iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. 1,661,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,700. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

