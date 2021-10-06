iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,112,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

