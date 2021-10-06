Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.95, but opened at $70.90. Itron shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 4,434 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

