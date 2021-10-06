Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Jabil reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. 5,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

