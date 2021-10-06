Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of EXC remained flat at $$48.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.