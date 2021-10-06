Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 3,659 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 609,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 513,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.