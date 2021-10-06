Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,993. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

