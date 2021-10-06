Jaime Vieser Purchases 100,000 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 348,828 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

