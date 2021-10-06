Jaime Vieser Purchases 100,000 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.01.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
