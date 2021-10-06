Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

