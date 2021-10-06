Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $401.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.49 and a 200 day moving average of $369.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.