Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

