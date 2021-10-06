Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 85,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,290,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.