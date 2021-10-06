Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Unilever PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.