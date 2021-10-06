Jennifer Pileggi Sells 9,167 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $154,097.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zuora by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

