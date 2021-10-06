John Shipsey Purchases 1,583 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.