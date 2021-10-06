JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,604,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $112,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ambev by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 447,341 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 789,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,806,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

