JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $104.95 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $104,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,257. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $69.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

