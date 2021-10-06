JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $116.85 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $116,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

