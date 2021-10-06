JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $98.81 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $98,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 147,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,550. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

