JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $108,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 1,395,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,993,408. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

