Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,533. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

