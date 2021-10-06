Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.30 ($46.24) and last traded at €39.34 ($46.28). Approximately 82,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.86 ($46.89).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

