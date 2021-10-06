Justin E. Mirro Sells 186,437 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QS stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.