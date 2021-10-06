K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.82, with a volume of 153934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.14.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

