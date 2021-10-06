Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 4,991 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

