Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 2.29% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,142. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

