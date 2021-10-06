Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $300,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 238,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.