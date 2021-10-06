Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 464.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

