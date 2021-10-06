Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock valued at $903,908,471. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $939.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

