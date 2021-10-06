Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

KRTX opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

