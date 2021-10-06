KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $18.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $23.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,747.08. The stock had a trading volume of 985,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,801.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,538.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.