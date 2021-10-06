KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.7% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. 5,419,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

