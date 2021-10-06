Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. 1,867,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,109. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.