Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

CM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 275,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,710. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

