Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $28.58 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,896 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 1.0% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

GNTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 1,647,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

