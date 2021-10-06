Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,375,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.65% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 885,801 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 1,525,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

