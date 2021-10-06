Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 46,656 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up 2.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.70% of West Fraser Timber worth $72,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 329,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,333. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

