Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 600 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $29,258,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $313,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,402. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

