Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €48.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.56 ($43.01). 157,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.34 and its 200 day moving average is €36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.